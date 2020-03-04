March 13, 1946 - March 1, 2020 Rita Louise Settlemyre Byrd, 73, of Drexel, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5, at Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Heritage Funeral Service from 1 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service www.heritagefuneralservices.com

