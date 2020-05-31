January 5, 1948 - May 28, 2020 Nancy Corpening Caldwell, 72 of Morganton, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Born Jan. 5, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Herbert Corpening Jr. Nancy attended Shiloh AME church. She retired in 2010 from JIRDC. Nancy worked at several of our local group homes. Nancy also did a lot of cooking for the community and she loved to shop. Nancy is survived by daughter, Kimberly Wilson (Darian); grandchildren, Kyle Caldwell and Jayden Wilson; mother, Gertrude Forney Corpening; brothers, Herbert Ronald Corpening (Denise), Phillip Eugene Corpening (Marsha), Daniel Richard Corpening, Edward Louis Corpening, John Tim Corpening; and sisters, Sharon Louise Corpening, Carolyn Denise Surratt (Steve), Cathy Marie Rhyne (James). In addition to her father, Nancy was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Gunn; sister, Teresa Wright; and brother, Tommy Corpening. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, at Shiloh AME Church with the Dr. Wayne A. Johnson Sr. officiating. Friends and family can come by Sossoman Funeral Home to pay their respect from 1 to 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 2. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
