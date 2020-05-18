March 9, 1958 - May 16, 2020 Scott R. Calhoun Sr., 62, of Morganton, became present with his Lord, Saturday, May 16, 2020. He was born March 9, 1958, in Bluefield, W.Va., to the late James Roosevelt Calhoun and Anna Tolliver March. He was a member of Tolliver A.M.E. Church in Galax, Va. He worked at Foothills Correctional Institute and previously worked at Western Carolina Center. The most important thing to him was his family. He was an avid outdoorsman and a huge basketball fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Desmond and Van. Scott is survived by his wife of 32 years, Beverly Calhoun; children, Dwight, James, Scott Jr., Bernard Smith Jr. (Cynthia), and Shadavia Clark (Antawn); 13 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Lloyd and Darius; sisters, Miranda McKinney, Myra Chapman, Margaret Lemon; and a host of other relatives. Friends may come by Sossoman Funeral Home from 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, to pay their respects. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 20, at Glade Family Cemetery in Galax, Va. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Calhoun, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.