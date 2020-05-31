November 16, 1940 - May 28, 2020 Fred Lonnie Callahan Jr., 79, of Forest City, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. Fred was born Nov. 16, 1940, in Rutherford County, and was a son of the late Fred Lonnie Callahan Sr., and Myrtle Leigh Harrill Callahan. Fred was a member of the First Baptist Church of Forest City, and a graduate of Cool Springs High School. He went on to further his education at N.C. State University where he received a degree in engineering. Fred was the owner of Fred Callahan Company, Inc. He also enjoyed membership in the Old Hickory Gun Club and was instrumental in moving the North Carolina Trap Shoot competition from Durham to Bostic. Survivors include his son, Fred L. Callahan III; wife Wendy, of Morganton; two grandchildren, Katelyn Grace Callahan and Collin Reed Callahan. The family is planning a memorial service to be announced at a later date. Interment will be private in the Cool Springs Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Padgett and King Mortuary & Crematory www.padgettking.com
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.