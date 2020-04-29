October 1, 1932 - April 27, 2020 Betty Chester "Jean" Calvin, 87, of Morganton, went to her Heavenly home Monday, April 27, 2020. Born Oct. 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Roby and Mary Chester. Jean was an active member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She retired from Southern Devices. Jean was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Jean is survived by her husband of 63 years, Luther Edward Calvin; daughter, Daphne Bristol (Gene), Susan Raye (David); grandchildren, Seth and Cory Bristol, Shelby Drabot (Justin), Amy Garcia (Jose); great-grandchild, Ryder Drabot; sister, Iris Fox, Lillie Bennett; and brother, R.L. Chester. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her grandson, Troy Bristol; sister, Mary Ellen Fox; and brothers, Ervin Chester and Roy Chester. Jean will lie in state from 12 to 3 p.m., Thursday, April 30, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 1, at Hopewell Baptist Church, with Dr. Danny Emory officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

