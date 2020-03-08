June 19, 1941 - March 5, 2020 Bruce Campbell, 78, of Morganton, went home to his Lord and Savior Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born June 19, 1941, he was the son of the late James and Ruth Campbell. Bruce was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church where he was a greeter and usher. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Vietnam War. Bruce retired with 32 years from B.F. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Corp. in Fayetteville. Bruce is survived by his wife, Betty Campbell; daughters, Donna Harney (Kenny), Geraldine Fox, and Marla Baird (Tim), Ashley Moody; grandchildren, Donny Dellinger (Dawn), Bradley Dellinger, Chase Baird (Lauren), and Caleb Baird; great-grandchildren, Dyson Dellinger, and Delaney Dellinger; brothers, Bobby Campbell (Patsy), Thomas Campbell (Margaret), Ernest Campbell (Alice), and Leon Campbell (Rene); sisters, Jane Lawing (Ed), and Brenda Arnett; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his grandson, James Harney; brother, J. Wayne Campbell; and sisters, Evelyn Poteat, and Ethel Runion. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., today (Sunday, March 8), at Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church. The funeral service will begin at 4 p.m. in the church, with the Rev. Brian Buckner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial Contributions may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or to Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com. Sossoman Funeral Home
