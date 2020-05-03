November 26, 1962 - April 28, 2020 Carolyn "Bubba" Carter, 57, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born Nov. 26, 1962, to the late Clyde Pearson and Etta Faye Epley Pearson. She was raised in the Baptist faith. Carolyn had worked at Valdese Weavers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Jake Carter; brothers, David, Doug, Kenneth and Johnny Pearson; sister, Janice Benfield. She is survived by a brother Keith Pearson and wife, Ann; and several nieces and nephews. A service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Sossoman Funeral Home to assist the family with the funeral expenses. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home, Inc. www.sossomanfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Carter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.