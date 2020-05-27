September 10, 1945 - May 22, 2020 Robert Elwayne Chambers, 74, of Newton, died Friday, May 22, 2020. He was the retired owner and operator of Chambers Garage, in Newton. The Chambers family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton 828-464-1555.

Service information

May 28
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
May 28
Funeral Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00PM
Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel
4081 Startown Road
Newton, N.C. 28658
