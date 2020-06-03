November 2, 1964 - May 30, 2020 Lorraine Poovey Chapman, 55, of Morganton gained her Heavenly home Saturday, May 30, 2020. Born in Catawba County, Nov. 2, 1964, she was the daughter of Barbara Ann Hamby Poovey and the late Harry Edwin Poovey. She was a member of Philadelphia Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. Lorraine was a devoted wife who loved her husband dearly. She was a kind, compassionate, and genuine person who always had a kind word for anyone she met. She had many special friends at work but she most enjoyed spending time with her husband, Bill, traveling and riding motorcycles. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. In addition to her mother, Lorraine is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Chapman of the home; brothers, Carlos Poovey, Harry C. Poovey and wife, Brenda, Edmund Poovey, and Charles Poovey and wife, Tammy; sister, Teresa Poovey; and a number of special nieces, nephews, and extended family. A service for Lorraine will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Care Partners Hospice, 21 Belvedere Rd., Asheville, NC 28803; or Philadelphia Lutheran Church, 52 Pinewood Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.