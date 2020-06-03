November 2, 1964 - May 30, 2020 Lorraine Poovey Chapman, 55, of Morganton gained her Heavenly home Saturday, May 30, 2020. Born in Catawba County, Nov. 2, 1964, she was the daughter of Barbara Ann Hamby Poovey and the late Harry Edwin Poovey. She was a member of Philadelphia Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. Lorraine was a devoted wife who loved her husband dearly. She was a kind, compassionate, and genuine person who always had a kind word for anyone she met. She had many special friends at work but she most enjoyed spending time with her husband, Bill, traveling and riding motorcycles. She also enjoyed gardening and canning. In addition to her mother, Lorraine is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Chapman of the home; brothers, Carlos Poovey, Harry C. Poovey and wife, Brenda, Edmund Poovey, and Charles Poovey and wife, Tammy; sister, Teresa Poovey; and a number of special nieces, nephews, and extended family. A service for Lorraine will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Care Partners Hospice, 21 Belvedere Rd., Asheville, NC 28803; or Philadelphia Lutheran Church, 52 Pinewood Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.