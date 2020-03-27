October 29, 1936 - March 25, 2020 Zora Davis Chapman, 83 of Morganton, passed away, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born Oct. 29, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Grady and Bessie Davis. Zora was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and most of all, watching her grandchildren. Zora loved staying in her cabin just watching the river. She also loved her dogs. Zora is survived by her husband of 67 years, Lee Chapman; daughter, Rebecca Osborne (Jimmy); son, Rex Chapman (Jean); grandchildren, Kristen Johnson (Josh), Tyler Digh, David Chapman, Bradley Chapman (Lauren), Marcia Hicks, Tyler Prichard, Travis Prichard (Keely); 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Lock David (Liz); sister, Ellen Roper. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Danny Lee Chapman, Phyllis Ann Chapman; grandchildren, Nathan Digh, Sam Chapman; brother, Guy Davis; and sisters, Zelda Rice, Thelma Tipton, Zona Purkey, Iva Waters. The family will have a graveside service at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 28, at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church with the Revs. Richard Ellington and Darvy Hensley officiating. If friends wish to speak to the family, they will be at the home of Rex Chapman, 4395 Bill Dale Rd., Morganton, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
