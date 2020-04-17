May 19, 1946 - April 15, 2020 Mary Louise Childers, 73, of Morganton went to her heavenly home Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Born May 19, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Childers. Mary was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memory include brother, Benny Childers and wife, Barbara; sister-in-law, Wanda Childers; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Hicks; and brother, Bill Childers. A private graveside service will be held for Mrs. Childers with a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Building Fund or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh..com

