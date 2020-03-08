September 16, 1980 - March 4, 2020 Stephen "Steve" Lance Childers, 39, of Valdese, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday March 4, 2020, at his residence. Steve was born Sept. 16, 1980, in Burke County to Clinton Lance Childers and Brenda Winkler Wilkinson. He was self-employed in furniture sales, and had previously worked for Childers Discount Furniture, Lindy's Furniture, and Catawba Furniture Mall. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepfather, Marty Wilkinson of Connelly Springs; grandmother, Shirley Childers of Valdese; brother, Jerry Robert Wilkinson; sister, Allison Childers of New Martinsville, W.Va.; and "Pop", Jerry Ray Wilkinson of Valdese. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service, with the Rev. David J. Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

