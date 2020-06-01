May 6, 1946 - May 30, 2020 Douthit Glenn Childres, 74, of Glen Alpine, died peacefully with his family by his side, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Glenn was born May 6, 1946, in Morganton, to the late Douthit and Beulah Mae Carswell Childres. He grew up in Drexel and graduated from Drexel High School in 1964, where he played baseball and football. Glenn obtained his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Appalachian State University in the field of Education. On July 3, 1966, he married his high school sweetheart, Kathryn Rice Childres. They raised two children, Daphne and Matthew. Glenn was a teacher and administrator for Burke County Public Schools for 28 years. He taught primarily at Oak Hill Junior High School where he coached football, baseball, and girls' basketball; he later became a school administrator. However, he taught more than just school subjects. His kindness, humor, and love for all made a lasting impact on his students, athletes, and colleagues. The love he had for the Oak Hill and Drexel communities went beyond his career obligations. In his free time, he enjoyed grouse hunting, trout fishing, camping, westerns, and working on old trucks with his son. He was known for his storytelling, humor, and friendliness. No one who met Glenn forgot his warm, jovial personality. Truly, he never met a stranger. Glenn was a longtime member of Mount Home Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He loved and served his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Family meant everything to Glenn, and he sacrificed and worked hard to ensure his family's comfort and happiness. He was preceded in death by his father, Douthit; and his mother, Beulah; and brothers, David Childres and Chris Childres of Morganton. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathryn; two children, Daphne Childres Simmons (Paul) and Matthew Childres (Meghan); his brother, Allen; and four grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, June 3, at Mount Home Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care or to Mount Home Baptist Church. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
