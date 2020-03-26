December 12, 1969 - March 24, 2020 Mr. Michael Steven "Steve" Christenbury, 50, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Grace Hospital in Morganton, after a period of declining health. Michael was born Dec. 12, 1969, in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late Steven Howard Christenbury and Linda Sue Hoyle Christenbury Braswell. He was self-employed most of his life, working in maintenance and mobile home installation. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Claude Kevin Christenbury; grandparents, Myrtle and Claude Hoyle, Vivien Jacumin Erwin and Howard Richard Christenbury. Surviving are his daughter, Courtney Christenbury of Morganton; a granddaughter, Molly Morrison; and siblings, Casey Braswell and his son, Sawyer Braswell, of Rutherford College, Scott Christenbury and Josh Silvers of Morganton, Bryan "Buddy" Burton, Jeremy Thewlis and Mike Neat of Kentucky. Also surviving are his longtime companion, Tonya McGalliard; aunts, Libby Braswell and Brenda Wellborn; a number of uncles and cousins; and a host of friends. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date with all friends and family in attendance. Memorials may be made to Heritage Funeral Service to help with expenses. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

