April 13, 1963 - May 24, 2020 Mrs. Sheila Rene Clark Christian, 57, of Drexel, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge - Morganton. Sheila was born April 13, 1963, in Avery County, to the late Jimmy Clark and Ruth Riddle Clark. Sheila was a very good hearted person and will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Cory W. Christian; and brothers, Terry Clark and David Clark. She is survived by her husband, Dale Christian; son, Brandon Christian; grandchildren, Gavin Christian, Dillon Plemmons, and C.J. Morgan; sister, Patty Puckett; brothers, Jimmy Clark, Scott Clark, Rick Clark, and Jerry Clark; and numerous nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends for Animals at 417 Kirksey Dr., Morganton, NC 28655. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

