September 21, 1987 - April 30, 2020 Curtis Chase Clark, 32, of Morganton, passed away April 30, 2020. Chase was a loving, caring, God-fearing man. He was a warm hearted, considerate, charismatic young man who brought joy and humor into the lives of everyone he knew. He will be missed more than words could ever say. Chase is survived by his son, Jalen Chase Clark; daughter, Ashlyn Brooke Clark; mother, Lisa Diane Clark; sister, Jarrah Michelle Clark; two nieces, Ava and Ivy Clark; father, Allen Dale Trivette; stepmom, Victoria Johnson; and girlfriend, Candace Aldridge. He was preceded in death by grandmother, Sue Dale. A celebration of Chase's life will be held at a later date.

