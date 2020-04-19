January 8, 1959 - April 17, 2020 Mr. Franklin David Clark, 61, of Morganton, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at CHS-BR Morganton, following a brief illness. David was born Jan. 8, 1959, in Junction County, Kan., to the late Otis Delon Clark and Carrie Baker Clark. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Morganton and had worked in furniture for Henredon for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Michael Clark. Survivors include his brothers, Tommy Clark and girlfriend, Jeanie Woods, and Patrick Clark and girlfriend, Connie Robbins; sister, Teresa Clark Tuttle of Morganton; and nieces and nephews, Carrie Clark, Jodis Clark, Emily Rose Clark and Clark Tuttle. A graveside service for the family will be held at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Kenny Baker officiating. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

