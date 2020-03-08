December 17, 1937 - March 6, 2020 Ray A. Clark, 82, of Morganton, died Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in Burke County, Dec. 17, 1937, he was the son of the late Charlie and Ida Chapman Clark. Ray was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Ray is survived by sons, Ray C. Clark (Julie) and Jay E. Clark; grandchildren, Sarah Cole, Samuel Clark and Eli Clark; great-grandchildren, Elijah and Madison Cole; brother, Edward Clark; and sister, Ruby Clark Pons. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Elizabeth Poteet Clark; grandson, Colin Ray Clark; and brothers, Lee, Frank, Wilson, Elmer and Roy Clark. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Monday, March 9, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. in the church cemetery, with Dr. Jack Hodges officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Ministries at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com. Sossoman Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Ray Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.