February 3, 1925 - March 16, 2020 Neva Gayle Clarke, 95, of Gaffney, S.C., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. Born Feb. 3, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mullie Mull. Neva was a member of Mesopotamia U.M.C. Neva is survived by her daughter, Connie Ledford (Bob); grandchildren, Mark Ledford (Anna), Jamie Clarke, Krista Ledford, Jonathan Clark (Stephanie), and Trisha Clarke; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Neva was preceded in death by her husband, Conley Iverson Clarke; sons, Steven Michael Clarke, and Keith Clarke; three brother; and two sisters. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com. Sossoman Funeral Home

