August 3, 1937 - May 10, 2020 Cecil "Wayne" Cline, 82, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Grace Heights Rehabilitation Center. Born Aug. 3, 1937, he was the son of the late Cecil and Maudie Cline. Wayne was a member of St. Matthew's UMC, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Wayne graduated from Morganton High School in 1955, and then attended Lenoir Rhyne and graduated with a degree in Economics. Wayne loved country music, NASCAR and walking. Wayne in survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Elizabeth Cline; brother, Alan D. Cline; nephew, Devin Cline; niece, Hannah Cline; sisters-in-law, Genelle Whisnant, Rachel Smith (Tommy); brother-in-law, Richard Smith; nephews, Johnny Shelton, Ricky Shelton, Terry Whisnant, Roger Whisnant; and nieces, Renee McGalliard and Sherry Smith. The family will have a graveside service at noon, Thursday, May 14, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Elaine Hall officiating. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.