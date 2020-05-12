August 3, 1937 - May 10, 2020 Cecil "Wayne" Cline, 82, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Grace Heights Rehabilitation Center. Born Aug. 3, 1937, he was the son of the late Cecil and Maudie Cline. Wayne was a member of St. Matthew's UMC, and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Wayne graduated from Morganton High School in 1955, and then attended Lenoir Rhyne and graduated with a degree in Economics. Wayne loved country music, NASCAR and walking. Wayne in survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Elizabeth Cline; brother, Alan D. Cline; nephew, Devin Cline; niece, Hannah Cline; sisters-in-law, Genelle Whisnant, Rachel Smith (Tommy); brother-in-law, Richard Smith; nephews, Johnny Shelton, Ricky Shelton, Terry Whisnant, Roger Whisnant; and nieces, Renee McGalliard and Sherry Smith. The family will have a graveside service at noon, Thursday, May 14, at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Elaine Hall officiating. A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

