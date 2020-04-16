January 28, 1924 - April 14, 2020 On Tuesday, April 14, Ruth Pitts Clontz passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children. She was born Jan. 28, 1924, in Burke County, the daughter of the late Aaron Henry Pitts and Donnie McGimsey Pitts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Norvin E. Clontz; and her brother, Ernest W. Pitts. Ruth is survived by her children, Dr. Norvin A. Clontz of Forest City, Libby Preble of Charlotte, Sarah Ann Pate (Dan) of Jackson, Tenn., Wayne Clontz (Robin) of Lenoir, and Dr. David Clontz (Angie) of Lake James. She's also survived by her brother, Clifton Aaron (Abe) Pitts, Gorman Pitts, (Jane) and Betty Pollard, all of Glen Alpine; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. A Life of Service Ruth's middle name could be service as she spent all of her life serving her Family, her Church, her Community and her Friends. She was active in the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church where she helped to organize the Afternoon Inspiration Group for the women of GAUMC. She also sang in the choir, served as a Counselor for the Youth Group and she led Vacation Bible School sessions. For many years, Ruth served as the Den Mother for the Cub Scouts that met at GAUMC. She received the Western North Carolina Conference Laity Service award for her service to GAUMC in 1998 and she served as President of the Marion District of the United Methodist Women. Ruth actively participated in other organizations in Burke County. She supported the Cancer Crusade, was on the organizing committee for Burke United Christian Ministries, and continued to work in support of the BUCM for many years. In 1989, she received the Citizen of the Year Award for Burke County. She was President of District 3 General Federation of Woman's Clubs. She held other offices in the district and in the Glen Alpine Woman's Club and served on the Woman's Club Litter Pick Up Team. As a member of the Glen Alpine Woman's Club, she participated in the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony where names of deceased veterans were commemorated. She received the Unsung Hero's Award at the District Woman's Club Meeting in 1995. She enjoyed being a member of the Burke County Fair Board and served as Secretary for many years. She also belonged to a 4-H Agricultural group called The Alpiners. She and her husband actively supported St. Jude Children's Hospital and the Shriner's Children's Hospital. Along with her children, she was instrumental in holding the first 4th of July Parade in Glen Alpine more than 65 years ago. The Town of Glen Alpine recently honored Ruth by renaming the Glen Alpine 4th of July Parade, the Ruth Clontz Independence Day Parade. A graveside service will be held at Glen Alpine United Methodist Church Saturday, April 18, at 12 noon. The family especially thanks Gin Creswell, Rachel Morgan, Burke Hospice and Berkeley Assisted Living for the compassionate care that they provided for Ruth during the past year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church; and to Burke Hospice in memory of Ruth Clontz. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
