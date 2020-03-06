August 25, 1950 - March 3, 2020 Mr. Paul Edward "Eddie" Cordell Jr., was born Aug. 25, 1950, in Morganton. He was the son of the late, Paul Edward Cordell Sr. and Pearl Causby Cordell. Eddie passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Mary Breckinridge-ARH Hospital in Hyden, Ky., at the age of 69. He had been a resident of Hyden since 2004, having lived in North Carolina prior to moving to Hyden. He was a technician on knitting machinery in the clothing industry. Eddie had a very distinguished military career. He was a Vietnam War Veteran having served honorably in the U.S. Army. Eddie was the Crew Chief of the recovery team and door gunner on a UH 60 Tailboard 299 helicopter. Eddie had the responsibility of being lowered down to courageously rescue fellow troops on the battlefield. He was characterized by his family as a "protector" of both his country and his family. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church in Morganton, and was an avid fisherman and WWE Wrestling fan. Eddie's greatest joy came from spending time with family. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Bob Hester. He leaves the following relatives surviving, his loving and devoted wife, Patricia Cordell of Hyden, Ky.; three beloved sons, Paul Edward Cordell III "Tripp" and fiancée, Loretta Altizer, of Morganton, Clint Drovie (Scottie) of Hickory, Robert Drovie (Jennifer D.) of Newton; beloved daughter, Jennifer Drovie of York, S.C.; brother, Gary Cordell (Joyce) of Blackburn, Va.; three sisters, Carol Whisnant of Morganton, JoLynn Pruett of Morganton, Sharon Hester of Morganton; eight treasured grandchildren, Caleb Curtis Cordell, Cianna Maria Cordell, Caroline Cordell Chapman (Logan), Madison Drovie, Jordan Drovie, Avery Marshall, Peyton Drovie, Emma Drovie; one great-granddaughter, Paisley Grace; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A celebration of life for Mr. Paul Edward "Eddie" Cordell Jr. will be held Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory in Valdese, with full military rites. Dwayne Walker Funeral Home/Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
