Patsy "Me Me" Jean Earley Cowan June 20, 1930 - March 13, 2020 Patsy "Me Me" Jean Earley Cowan, 89, of Morganton peacefully passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, while surrounded by her family. Born in Burke County, June 20, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Werdie Earley and Mabel Knox Earley. Patsy was a member of First Baptist Church in Morganton. In 1990 she retired from the J. Iverson Riddle Developmental Center after 27 years of service. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, but she especially enjoyed travelling and spending time at the beach. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Patsy is survived by her daughter, Susan Cowan Passante (fiancé, James C. Drye); grandson, Mark Hampton Passante; sisters, Jackie Earley Evans and Nancy Earley Killian; brother, Roger Earley; and a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Lynn Cowan; daughter, Jeanne Elizabeth Cowan; sister, Marvene Earley Williamson; and brother, Joe Earley. Services for Patsy will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690; or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 459, Morganton, NC 28680. The family would like to express their gratitude to Burke Hospice for their kind, compassionate care of Patsy. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

