May 6, 1978 - May 7, 2020 Josh Crawley, 42, of Valdese, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020. Born in Burke County, May 6, 1978, he was the son of Jackie Elyse Branch Crawley and the late Thomas Newell Crawley. Josh was a member of United Baptist Church. He loved his children, his family, and his motorcycle. Josh is survived by his wife, April Crawley; sons, Lathan Crawley and Trevor Ward; daughters, Payton Crawley and Sarah Turner; mother, Jackie Crawley; brothers, John Patrick and Billy Evans; nephews, Tyler Patrick (Regan) and Isaac Evans; niece, Kaitlin Stafford (Christian) and children; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his father, Josh was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ralph & Ruth Crawley and Dovie Crawley; maternal grandparents, Jack and Gillie Branch; uncle, Todd Branch; and mother-in-law, Wanda Austin. A private family service will be held for Josh. Memorial contributions may be sent to Sossoman Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Josh Crawley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.