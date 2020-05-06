March 19, 1936 - May 3, 2020 Mrs. Nellie Addie Mae Kincaid Johnson Daves, 84, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Heritage Funeral Service and Cremation is serving the family.

