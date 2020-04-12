Bennie Harold Davis Jr. November 24, 1965 - April 10, 2020 Mr. Bennie Harold Davis Jr., passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence after a period of declining health. Mr. Davis was born Nov. 24, 1965, in Burke County, a son of Carolyn Rudisill Davis and the late Bennie H. Davis Sr. Bennie was a faithful member of Olive Grove Baptist Church, serving as the Young Adult Sunday school teacher and as the Intermediate Boys Bible School teacher. He was employed as a Sample Clerk with Hanes Industries with over 26 years of service. Surviving in addition to his mother are his wife, Robin Buchanan Davis of the home; two sons, Noah Davis, Eli Davis; a daughter, Lydia Davis all of the home; and a sister, Kathy Breeden and husband, Richard, of Morganton. A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 14, at Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Terrill Crump officiating. Due to the coronavirus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date at Olive Grove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Olive Grove Baptist Church, 123 Leman Gap Rd., Casar, NC 28020. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

