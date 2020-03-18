July 20, 1958 - March 11, 2020 Maxine Davis, 61, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born July 20, 1958, she was the daughter of Mary Sue Auldredge and the late Max Bailey Auldredge. Maxine served in the U.S. Army. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and planting flowers, walking outside, and spending time with the two family dogs. Maxine is survived by her husband, Mark Acuff; sons, Levi Acuff and David Acuff; brothers, Alvin "Rick" Auldredge and Tracy Auldredge; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, Maxine was preceded in death by her sisters, Linda Hunt and Robin Burgess. The family will receive friends Saturday, March 21, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Sossoman Funeral Home. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com. Sossoman Funeral Home

To plant a tree in memory of Maxine Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.