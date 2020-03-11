Carol "Eddie" Day April 5, 1955 - March 5, 2020 Carol "Eddie" Day, 64, of Connelly Springs, passed away, Thursday, March 5, 2020. Born April 5, 1955, he was the son of the late Thomas and Mae Day. Eddie loved his family and had a passion for fishing. Eddie is survived by his daughters, Bobbie Smith, Tammy Warner, Carol "Elizabeth" Day (Michael Hibbert); six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Jonsie Bryant, Ethel Billings, Helen Woodward, Johnny Day, Steve Day, Tommy Day; and special friend, Lois Day. In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his siblings, Rosie Barette and Dale Day. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.,, Saturday March 14, in Colonial Chapel of Sossoman Funeral Home. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol Day as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.