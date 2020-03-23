October 12, 1931 - March 21, 2020 The Rev. Bobby Gene Deviney, 88, of Morganton, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born Oct. 12, 1931, he was the son of the late Otto and Pauline Deviney. Bobby was a member of New Beginning Baptist Church. He was a code breaker for the U.S. Air Force. Bobby was a pastor for 54 years, where he traveled the world during his service. He loved being around people and enjoyed collecting coins and writing. Bobby was a barber and taught English as a substitute teacher. Bobby is survived by his son, Joel Deviney; daughter, Cindy Hightower; grandchildren, Payton and Taylor Hightower; brothers, Ralph Deviney (Gerri), James Deviney (Pat). In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Gracie Elean Suttles Deviney; infant sister, Arlene Deviney; and brother, Jerry Deviney. The family will have a private graveside service. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com. Sossoman Funeral Home

