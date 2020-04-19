March 2, 1921 - April 13, 2020 Thelma Griffin Duckworth, 99, of Morganton, passed away in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, April 13, 2020. She was a beloved mama, mammaw, sister, and, friend. She was born in Valdese, March 2, 1921. She attended Valdese schools and later received her G.E.D. She was married to Richard W. Duckworth Feb. 2, 1938. She was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young, and then worked as a bookkeeper or credit manager. She really loved her family and her church family, and they loved her. She was a long-time member of Mount Home Baptist Church, where she faithfully served in multiple capacities through the years including treasurer and singing in the choir. She will be remembered for her love for family and friends, "mammaw kisses", home cooking, love of shoes, and sharp sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mamie Ramsey Griffin and Theodore Griffin; husband, Richard; son, Jerry; and sisters, Marie Biggs, Vera Powell, Helen Olsen Ross, and Evelyn Carswell. She is survived by her daughter, Loretta Abernethy (husband, Albert), of Jacksonville, Fla.; four granddaughters, Denise Smith (Alan) of Morganton, Darla Lacy of Jacksonville, Lauren Abernethy of Lawrenceville, Ga;, and Hope Pfister (Kevin), of Concord; four great-granddaughters, Jaime Fleming (Clint) of Morganton, Jordan Lacy and Ashton Lacy, of Jacksonville, and Grace Pfister of Concord; one great-grandson, Jeremy Burris, of Morganton; one great-great granddaughter, Macie Fleming of Morganton, and her sister, Gwyndolyn Keener. In lieu of flowers, you may make contributions in her memory to Mount Home Baptist Church, 2272 Mount Home Church Rd., Morganton 28655; or Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home/Sossoman Funeral Home www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com
