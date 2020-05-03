April 29, 2020 Mr. Kirk Leslie Duncan, 60, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, following a period of declining health, at his home. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Tammy Reid Duncan of the home, and many other family members. A memorial service will be held privately by the family with the Rev. Colin Deal officiating. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

