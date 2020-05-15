November 3, 1932 - May 12, 2020 On the morning of Tuesday, May 12, 2020, Mrs. Inez Jones Durham, age 87, of Morganton, departed from this world at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care in Valdese. The daughter of the late Arvel Adam Jones and Lessie Mace Jones, she was born in McDowell County on November 03, 1932. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, Inez has left us with many memories to cherish for years to come. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jesse Durham Jr., who passed away in 1997; a precious and loved infant daughter; as well as a brother, Casey A. Jones; and a sister, Janell Gardner. Left behind to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Brenda Taylor (Robert), and Patsy Philips; two sons, Anthony Durham and Ricky Durham; three sisters, Marlene Jones, Betty Melton (Louis), and Delois Lewis (Earl). She also leaves behind one sister-in-law, Geraldine Jones, as well as nine grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. A graveside service to celebrate the memory of Inez will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 12:00 Noon at Oak Grove Cemetery in Marion, with Mr. Jim Rhinehart officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Inez's honor can be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative care. 1721 Enon Road, Valdese, North Carolina 28690. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Durham family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website,www.beamfuneralservice.com., or call (828)-559-8111.
