October 12, 1923 - May 11, 2020 Mrs. Lucille Rhoney Griffin Eaker, 96, of Morganton, went to be with her Lord Monday, May 11, 2020, at Autumn Care of Drexel, after a period of declining health. Born Oct. 12, 1923, in Burke County, she was the daughter of the late Edgar J. Rhoney and Louise Dixon Rhoney. She was a member of Morganton Seventh-Day Adventist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Oliver Griffin and Ray Eaker; two sons, William Griffin and Ronald Griffin; four sisters, Gladys Taylor, Nettie Secrest, Pearl Beard, and Betty Lowery; and brother, Carlo Rhoney. She is survived by her children, Kay McGalliard of Morganton, Mildred Jacumin of Indiana, Justin (Dusty) Griffin and partner, Linda Yelton, of Valdese, and Cathy Burns and husband, Bobby, of Valdese; brothers, Robert Rhoney of Morganton, Luther Rhoney of Florida, and Henry Rhoney of Valdese; and a sister, Josephine Taylor of Hickory; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Autumn Care of Drexel at 307 Oakland Ave. Morganton, NC 28655 or to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care at 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralserviceS.com

