August 11, 1923 - May 3, 2020 James Grayson "J.G." Edney, 96, of Nebo peacefully crossed through the veil at home, Sunday, May 3, 2020. Born in McDowell County, Aug. 11, 1923, he was the son of the late Edward Puryfory Edney and Della Jane Allison Edney. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After attending Old Fort School, J.G. enlisted with the U.S. Army Air Corps and honorably served his country during World War II. While stationed in Salt Lake City, Utah, Mr. Edney met his bride, Hilda Thiessens, and they were married Nov. 1, 1943. This past November they celebrated their 76th wedding anniversary. During his service, Mr. and Mrs. Edney resided in several states. Upon his discharge they returned to North Carolina to live and raise their family. J.G. retired as baking manager from Great Lakes Carbon Corporation in 1984 where he worked for 37 years. After his retirement, he owned and operated Lake James Family Campground along with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law. This continued through 2011, and he remained in the Lake James area until the time of his passing. Mr. Edney is survived by his wife, Hilda Thiessens Edney; daughter, Elaine Edney Orders; sons, Dennis J. Edney (Leslie) and Dean A. Edney (Beth); granddaughters, Melissa C. Edney and Chastity E. Stapleton (Jethro); grandsons, Matthew J. Orders (Beth), Grayson A. Edney, and Lucas D. Edney (Megan); great-grandsons, Lance M. Orders and Xavier D. Edney; and numerous cousins and extended family. In addition to his parents, J.G. was preceded in death by an infant son, Donald G. Edney; brothers, Lawrence G. Edney (Ruth), Floyd L. Edney (Frances), and Archie E. Edney (Juanita); and son-in-law, Jimmy Orders. A private cryptside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. A celebration of Mr. Edney's life will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

