February 2, 1969 - May 28, 2020 Joseph "Tim" Timothy Edwards, 51, of Leger Road, Valdese, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, May 28, 2020 at his residence. Born in Cleveland County, Feb. 2, 1969, he was the son of the late Dorothy Merlin Meade. Survivors include his wife of 13 years, Mary Elizabeth Mitchem Edwards; three daughters, Lacey Edwards, Jessica Edwards, and Hanna Edwards, all of Lawndale; five stepchildren, Alysha Parlier, of Hickory, Cherl Price, of Granite Falls, Eddie Mitchem, of Granite Falls, Rachael Mitchem, of Hickory, and Matthew Mitchem, of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Jaylen, Layee, Iris, Patrick, Jacob and Abigail; two brothers, David Edwards and Danny Edwards, both of Shelby; father, Manuel Fredell and wife, Marjorie; brother, Ray Fredell, of Hickory; and sister, Teressa McCarter, of Lincolnton. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, social distancing and mask will be required while attending services. The family will receive friends Monday, June 1, at 1 to 2 p.m., at Elliott Memorial Baptist Church. The Funeral Service will be held 2 p.m., Monday, June 1, at Elliott Memorial Baptist Church, in Lawndale, with the Rev. Homer Tessneer officiating. The burial will follow the service in the Elliott Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery. Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
