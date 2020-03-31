June 19, 1935 - March 29, 2020 Roy Edwards, 84, of Nebo, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, at his home, while surrounded by his loving family. Born in the Longtown Community, June 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Samuel Grant Edwards and Gertrude Cuthbertson Edwards. Roy was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He was a Christian, husband, father, pawpaw, and uncle. Roy retired from Great Lakes Carbon Corporation with over 42 years of service. He was also a master rock mason, continuing the family tradition. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and traveling. Mr. Edwards is survived by the love of his life and wife of 63 years, Vergie Tyo Edwards; children, Karen Baker (Ronnie), Roger Edwards (Angie), Glenn Edwards, and Steven Edwards; grandchildren, Erin Baker, Leah Baker, Matthew Edwards (Ann Marie), Lindsay Edwards, Grant Edwards (April), and Gus Edwards (Samantha); great-grandchildren, Roy, Emma Mae, and Madison Edwards; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by a brother, Herman Edwards; sisters, Bertie Michaels, Rosalee Jaynes, and Ethel Edwards; and daughter-in-law, Carol "Squeak" Edwards. The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, at Oak Grove Baptist Church. A private funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the church, with the Revs. Nathan Roten and Gyles Widener officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 1065 Paddys Creek Rd., Nebo, NC 28761. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
