March 3, 1948 - May 14, 2020 John F. Elofson, 72, died Thursday, May 14, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was born March 3, 1948, in Highland Park, Ill., to Elof Elofson and Thiva Loritz Elofson. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He served on the aircraft carrier the USS Ticonderoga. John served for 27 years as a police officer for the Deerfield Police Department, in Deerfield, Ill. Upon retirement in 1998, John and his wife, Linda, and daughters, Laura and Britton, moved to Burke County. He was a loving husband and father who enjoyed fishing and hunting. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brother-in-law, David Rivest of Highland Park, Ill. and niece, Aubrey Bowers, of Orlando, Fla. John is survived by his wife, Linda Leopard Elofson; daughters, Laura Elofson and Britton Metcalf; grandsons, David and Matthew; granddaughter, Hayden; sister, Kyle Rivest, and in-laws, Janet, Michael, and Sarah Bowers. John's wishes were to be cremated. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of John Elofson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.