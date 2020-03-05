December 21, 1981 - February 28, 2020 Cody Vernon Fleming, 38, went to his heavenly home Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Morganton Dec. 21, 1981, to Terry and Regina Fleming. Early in life he started working in the family grading businesses: Precision Grading, Fleming Grading, and B. Fleming Grading. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and he loved sharing the knowledge of these with his daughter and friends. He was a member of South Mountain Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Cody is survived his daughter, Laynie Jade Knox Fleming; Laynie's mother, Felicia J. Knox; paternal grandmother, Iris Fleming; maternal grandmother, Ruby Causby; a number of uncles, aunts and cousins; and a wealth of friends. Cody was preceded in death by his brother, Terry L. Fleming Jr.; paternal grandfather, Jerry Vernon Fleming; maternal grandfather, Jerry D. Causby; and aunt, Deborah Hendrix. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, at South Mountain Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Hebron Colony Ministries, 356 Old Turnpike Rd., Boone, NC 28607. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

CARLA

I am so sorry to hear about the passing of your son. My dad Carl Dellinger often talked about him. May God give you both, Terry and Regina a peace beyond all understanding

