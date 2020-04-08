February 27, 1942 - April 4, 2020 Patricia "Pat" Dyche Fletcher, 78, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at CHS Blue Ridge Morganton. Born Feb. 27, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Gid and Leitha Dyche. Pat was a member of Mt. Home Baptist Church. She retired from Wynnfield Properties in Greensboro. Pat was a loving mother, sister, mawmaw, and amazing friend. Pat is survived by her daughter, Wendy McNeely Baker; son, Marty Alan McNeely (Annmarie); grandchildren, Rhys Fulton Baker, Kayla Marie McNeely; lifelong friend, Barbara Fleming; and first cousin, John Henry Dyche (Pat). In addition to her parent, Pat was preceded in death by the father of her children, Gilbert McNeely; and sisters, Mary Lou Maxfield and Ethel Harbison. No services are planned at this time. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

