April 21, 1962 - March 31, 2020 Linda Smith Foster, 57, of Morganton, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Burke County, April 21, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Franklin Boyd Smith and Baby Ruth Smith. Linda was a hard worker who enjoyed crafts, collecting things, traveling, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. A loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Linda is survived by her husband, Robert Alan Foster; daughters, Valerie Carswell (Marvin Ervin), Chelsea Foster, and Kendra Carswell (Anthony Brookshire); sons, Jerry Carswell and Andy Carswell (Crystal); grandchildren, Mikey McGalliard, Dylan Carswell, Emerson Clement, Natalie Carswell, Caroline Carswell, Xavier Bost, Xara Bost, and Layton Frazier; brothers, Bill, Don, John, Walker, and Tom Smith; sisters, Faye Green and Carol Stroupe; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other extended family. In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by brothers, Earl and Lee Ervin Smith; and sister, Barbara Townsend. A private family graveside service will be held at Mt. Gilead Baptist Church Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Linda Foster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.