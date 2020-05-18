July 30, 1977 - May 12, 2020 Falando McKinley Francis, 42, of Morganton, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Born in Morganton, July 30, 1977, he was the son of Wanda (Francis) Barber and Robert Whittington, both of Morganton. Falando was preceded in death by an infant son, D'Angelo McKinley Francis; his maternal grandparents, Robert and Lula (Whiteside) Francis; and paternal grandparents, Fred and Georgia Perkins. Falando enjoyed attending worship services at St. Luke Holiness Church of Morganton. He worked as a welder with Baker's Waste Equipment, Inc., of Lenoir until he could no longer continue due to health issues. This turn of events actually blessed him with his most important role, stay-at-home dad. He was an active and engaged father. He took great pride in being a dad. He was happiest surrounded by his family and friends. Falando's outgoing personality and infectious smile could brighten any room. In addition to family life, he enjoyed pick-up games at the local recreation center; was a colorful story teller; and fashioned himself an everyday-man's chef. Falando is survived by nine children, JaVae F. Howell, Makaja F. Howell, Joel "J.T." Michaux, Jeris O. Hall, Jaiden M. Francis, Adalayah R. Francis, Raylen Francis, Ke'Mauri J. Francis and Ke'Son M. Francis; one granddaughter, Xiomaria S. Benfield; six siblings Rashieda (Brian) Brewer, Tron Francis, Jabaris Francis, La'Meshia Whittington, Robert Whittington Jr., Tara Tate; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Funeral arrangements are being handled by First Family Funeral and Cremation, Inc., of Charlotte. The services will be held today (Monday, May 18), at Kirksey Funeral Home. The friends and family viewing will be held from 12 to 2 p.m., followed by a private funeral and burial. Adhering to social distancing measures, there is a 10-person maximum during the viewing. We ask that you're mindful of those waiting and the amount of people in the building. Out of an abundance of caution and adherence to the current COVID-19 government regulations, the service is by invitation only with a maximum capacity of 50 people.
