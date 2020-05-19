January 18, 1933 - May 15, 2020 Billy John Freeman, 87, of Morganton, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at CHS Blue Ridge Morganton. He was born Jan. 18, 1933, in Burke County, to the late Carl Odell and Annie Mae McGhinnis Freeman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Chrystal Freeman; two sons, Richard Freeman and Arthur Freeman; and one great-grandson, Brandon Roper. Mr. Freeman was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Freeman was a beloved and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 67 years, Mary S. Freeman of the home; three daughters, Billie Clemons and husband, Big Bill, of Knoxville, Tenn., Sharon Orders of Connelly Springs, Jerry Steffey and husband, Joe, of Morganton; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Burke County Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
