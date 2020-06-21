July 24, 1924 - May 25, 2020 Helen Virginia Wright Fulenwider was born July 24, 1924, in Gadsden, Alabama to Jennie and Willis Wright. After World War II she moved with her family to Gainesville, GA where she met and married Judge Verbon Fulenwider. They had three children: Judy, Mike, and Russ. After a meeting with Colonel Harlan Sanders in 1966, they acquired a franchise to open a Kentucky Fried Chicken in Morganton, NC. This was the beginning of what became a large chain of franchises across the southeast. Helen's best stories were about making slaw with her dear friend, Jean Berry, and keeping the books in the basement of her home. She and Verbon loved Morganton and were very active in the community and First Presbyterian Church. Her favorite pastimes were playing tennis (into her eighties), bridge, reading, and walking with long-time friend Betty Sasser. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life. She was preceded in death by Verbon and Mike. Survivors include her daughter: Judy Buchly and husband, Bill; grandson, Parker King; son, Russ Fulenwider and wife, Becky: granddaughter, Briana Bright; grandsons, Judge Russell Fulenwider and Christian Wright Fulenwider; daughter-in-law, Joella Fulenwider; granddaughters, Elle Engstrom and Virginia Edwards; and grandson, Michael Fulenwider. During the last year of her life she comforted her Family with her faith in God and His promise of an everlasting life. Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or Grace Episcopal Church. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
