April 16, 1955 - March 21, 2020 Patsy Huffman Gibson, 64, of Morganton, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was born April 16, 1955, to the late Harlan Sanford Huffman and Viney Chapman Huffman. She was a member of Walkers Chapel Baptist Church and attending Fellowship Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Keith Huffman; and sister-in-law, Geraldine Huffman. She is survived by a son, Davy Goodman; daughters, Lori Goodman (Kyle Woodard) and Kimberly Richards (Jamey Bradley); stepson, Timothy Richards; fiancée, Charles Hoyle; brothers, Terry Huffman (Julie) and Gregory Huffman (Jane); sisters, Sylvia Hicks (Orville) and Shelly Register (Charles); grandchildren, Kendra, Meagan and James Whaley and Logan and Chezley Childers; and great-grandchildren, Avery Trotter and Brian White II. The family will receive friends at the home of Patsy on Western Avenue in Morganton. A graveside service will begin at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, at Walkers Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with the Revs. Steve Parker, Danny McNeilly officiating and Logan Childers speaking for the Rev. Landon Rice. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care or Susan G. Komen Foundation. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com. Sossoman Funeral Home

