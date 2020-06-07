March 6, 1937 - June 4, 2020 Mrs. Jo Ann Thomas Guin, 83, of Hildebran, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Hospice Home at High Point, following a period of declining health. Jo Ann was born March 6, 1937, in Ashe County, to the late Kermit Thomas and Edna Rose Mundy Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Billy Donald Guin; son Billy Donald Guin Jr.; daughter, Cynthia Guin. Surviving is her daughter, Robin Valentino and her husband, Patrick of High Point; and sister, Phyllis Young and husband, Allen of Icard. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 8, at 11 a.m., at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory, with the Rev. Ronald Arndt officiating. Mrs. Guin will lie-in-state at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, Sunday, June 7, from 2 until 4 p.m., for friends and visitors to pay respects if they wish. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Hildebran First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 220, Hildebran, NC 28637; or Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

