October 17, 1944 - May 16, 2020 Mr. Jimmie Raymond Gurley, 75, of Hickory, passed away at his residence, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Jimmie was born Oct. 17, 1944, in Burke County, to the late Jason Gurley and Ida Yount Gurley. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. The body will lie in state today (Tuesday, May 19), from 9:30 to 11.30 a.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. A graveside service will be held at Silver Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jimmie Gurley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.