January 11, 1945 - March 4, 2020 Linwood Brothers Guthrie, 75, of Morganton, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Forsyth County, January 11, 1945, he was the son of the late Ralph Buren Guthrie and Rachel Brothers Guthrie. Linwood was a member of North Morganton United Methodist Church and was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of Chapter 43 of Disabled American Veterans. He enjoyed music and sang in his church choir and the Hickory Choral Society. He loved golf and fishing. Mr. Guthrie is survived by his wife, Carissa James Guthrie; daughter, Sherissa Guthrie; grandchildren, Morgan and Emily Smith; and brother, Stuart Guthrie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray and Robert Guthrie. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Sunday, March 15, at North Morganton United Methodist Church. The memorial service will follow at 3 p.m., in the church with the Revs. Burt Williams and Paul Christy officiating. Military honors will be performed by the NC National Guard and the Caldwell County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to DAV, Morganton Chapter 43, P.O. Box 572, Morganton, NC 28680; or North Morganton United Methodist Church, 990 Sanford Dr., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
