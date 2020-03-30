June 12, 1917 - March 28, 2020 Zennie Benton Hairfield, 102, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. Born in Burke County, June 12, 1917, she was the daughter of the late William Benton and Nancy Jane Gurley Benton. Zennie was a member of Burkemont Baptist Church. She was a caregiver to many and was the family's solid rock. Zennie is survived by her son, James V. Dale (Becky); daughter, Arlene Koski and Wilma Taylor (Gary); daughter-in-law, Julie Dale; grandchildren, Cindy Dale Rose, Andrea Dale, Barry Taylor (Donna), Jamie Clontz (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Madison Rose, Aleia Rose, Sierra Barone, Rebecca Barone, Kadence Clontz, and Braylen Clontz; and a brother, Harold Benton. In addition to her parents, Zennie was preceded in death by her first husband, James Woodrow Dale; second husband, Ed Hairfield Jr.; son, William Woodrow Dale; and siblings, Marshall Benton, Pauline Mace, and Ruby Deal. A private graveside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690 or to Burkemont Baptist Church, 4668 Burkemont Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Morganton Long Term Care for the compassionate care shown to Zennie. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Zennie Hairfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.