May 13, 1955 - May 1, 2020 Rita Hunt Hall, 64, of Havenwood Place in Lenoir, won her battle here on Earth when she passed away, surrounded by loving family, Friday, May 1, 2020, at Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care in Hudson. She was born May 13, 1955, in Burke County, to the late Betty Epley Carico. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents. Mrs. Hall was co-owner and worked at Hall Custom Designs, and was a member of Fleming's Chapel Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Gary W. Hall of the home; one son, Alexander H. Hall of Lenoir, stepfather, Sam Carico of Morganton; two stepsons, Gary Scott Hall and wife, Charlene, of Granite Falls and Mikael Hall and wife, Jessica, of Lenoir; three sisters, Marcia Potts and husband, Randy, Elaine Bivens and husband, Wayne and Crystal Sutton and husband, Tim, all of Morganton; two grandchildren, Nolan Hall and Olivia Hall; and a nephew, Josh Hunt. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, 902 Kirkwood St., Lenoir, NC 28645. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
