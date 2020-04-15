May 20, 1929 - April 13, 2020 Bettijoe Watts Harbison, 90, a native of Morganton, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation, after a period of declining health. She was born May 20, 1929, to the late D. Mills Watts and Hester Prewitt Watts. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Morganton where she was a member and officer of the Cauble-Dorcus Sunday school class and for over 50 years, a member of the Chancel Choir and more recently a member of the Senior Singers. She was a graduate of Morganton High School, class of 1947, and was retired from Burke Primary Care. Surviving are her children, Denise Harbison Boone and husband, R.T., Kathie Harbison Waldroup and husband, Kevin, of Morganton, Janice Harbison Sumter of Hickory and Doris Harbison Mestel of Wilmington, Ohio; grandchildren, Jessica McCurry Speicher and husband, Wes, of Simpsonville, S.C., Brooke Sumter Rhoney and husband, Brian, of Hickory, Zachary McCurry and Hannah McCurry Fitzgerald and husband, Paul, of Morganton, Kara Sumter Buckingham and husband, Brad, of Indian Trail, and Robert, Jonathan and Kenneth Mestel of Wilmington, Ohio; great-grandsons, Noah and Will Rhoney of Hickory, Cade Speicher of Simpsonville, S.C., and Adler Buckingham of Indian Trail; great-granddaughters, Ava Speicher of Simpsonville, S.C., Hailey Buckingham of Indian Trail; stepgrandsons, Cole, Jake, Sean and Luke Rhoney of Hickory, and a stepgranddaughter, Lexis Waldroup of Morganton; and sisters-in-law, Susan Harbison Noggle of Morganton and Dean Harbison Kirkpatrick of Raleigh. In addition to her parents, Bettijoe was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, William Moran Harbison Jr.; sisters, Beaulah Allen, Edna Piercy, Melva Hyder, Rama Mills; brothers, Guy, who died in infancy, Edison "Bud" Watts, Harold Dennis Watts, and Bobby Mills Watts. There will be a private family burial at Burke Memorial Park officiated by Dr. Thomas A. Bland. Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church Backpack Ministry, P.O. Drawer 59, Morganton, NC 28680-0459; Mimosa Christian Counseling Service, 220 Burkemont Ave., Morganton, NC 28655; or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

